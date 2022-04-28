Springfield police identify pedestrian struck, killed in crash on US 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed Wednesday morning in a Springfield crash.

Harrison Charlesworth, 33, of Springfield was identified as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Police responded to the crash on U.S. 65 near Battlefield Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a dump truck was heading southbound in the right, outside lane of US Highway 65. The pedestrian, later identified as Charlesworth, was walking along the southbound US Highway 65 shoulder when he stepped into the right, outside lane of traffic.

Investigators say the dump truck swerved into the middle lane while attempting to avoid Charlesworth and hit a pick-up truck. Charlesworth was also struck by the dump truck. He was sent to a Springfield hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. If you have any additional information on what led up to the crash, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Springfield police have investigated five traffic-related deaths so far in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.