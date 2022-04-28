Suspect in Nixa stabbing investigation last year back in jail after he was briefly on the run

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in connection with the stabbing of a child in Nixa last year is back in jail after authorities say he was briefly on the run.

Joe Dutton, 42, faces eight felony charges in the investigation, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Last June, investigators say several people showed up at Dutton’s house for an expected fight. A teenaged girl ended up being stabbed several times.

The victims mother tells KY3 that Dutton’s daughter previously had made threats to hurt her child. Dutton’s daughter was also arrested in the altercation last June, while Dutton was placed on house arrest.

Dutton was on the run after missing two court appearances, though his attorney was present last month at his latest court hearing. U.S. Marshals arrested Dutton on Wednesday. He is being held at the Christian County Jail without bond.

