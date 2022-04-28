Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this new Taste of the Ozarks recipe.

Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad

INGREDIENTS

6 stalks of fresh asparagus

4 fresh radishes

12 fresh grape tomatoes

4 cups spring mix or arugala

½ cup fresh avocado

1/3 cup white vinegar

2/3 cup olive oil

1 tbsp garlic salt

2 tbsp sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Using a potato peeler, gently shave the top 2/3 of each stalk of asparagus. Thinly slice radishes and cut tomatoes in half. Place vegetables and lettuce into a large bowl.

2. In another bowl, scoop out avocado half and break up with a wisk. Add in vinegar, oil, garlic salt and sugar and stir to combine.

3. Pour dressing over salad ingredients and toss. Recipe serves four.

