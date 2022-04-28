Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this new Taste of the Ozarks recipe.
Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
INGREDIENTS
6 stalks of fresh asparagus
4 fresh radishes
12 fresh grape tomatoes
4 cups spring mix or arugala
½ cup fresh avocado
1/3 cup white vinegar
2/3 cup olive oil
1 tbsp garlic salt
2 tbsp sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Using a potato peeler, gently shave the top 2/3 of each stalk of asparagus. Thinly slice radishes and cut tomatoes in half. Place vegetables and lettuce into a large bowl.
2. In another bowl, scoop out avocado half and break up with a wisk. Add in vinegar, oil, garlic salt and sugar and stir to combine.
3. Pour dressing over salad ingredients and toss. Recipe serves four.
