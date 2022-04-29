At-large suspect leads Ash Grove police, Greene County deputies on afternoon pursuit

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A man is on the run after after leading law enforcement on a pursuit Friday afternoon through Ash Grove and northern Greene County.

The pursuit began shortly after the noon hour when an Ash Grove officer found a man wanted on a felony warrant off of US Route 160. When the officer tried to approach the man, he took off in his vehicle.

Police say the man started driving away from officers and refused to stop. An Ash Grove officer discontinued the pursuit around Highway EE and FR 81 after several minutes.

Greene County deputies then picked up the pursuit in an attempt to stop the suspect. Witnesses tell KY3 the pursuit continued through parts of Springfield city limits before the suspect got away from law enforcement.

No injuries or crashes have been reported from the pursuit. No suspect or suspect vehicle information is available at this time.

The suspect is at large. The Ash Grove Police Department is planning to forward charges to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office once an arrest is made.

If you have any information on the pursuit, contact have any information, call the Greene County tip line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.