Bond reduction denied for Lebanon man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has denied a request to reduce the bond of a Lebanon man accused of fatally shot his girlfriend earlier this month.

Dillion Bacon, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.

Bacon is accused in the death of his girlfriend Megan Glasser, 21, of Lebanon. Investigators says she was fatally shot on April 16 at a mobile home in the 28000 block of Sassafras Road. Investigators say Bacon lived at the residence with Glasser.

According to a probable cause statement, Bacon told officers he had been arguing with Glasser back and forth before she was shot. He said the two were in a bedroom and arguing before he grabbed a gun out of his pocket and started waving it around. He told officers that Glasser yelled at him to put the gun away, then she swiped toward the gun.

Per the probable cause statement, Bacon said the gun went off, but he denied firing a shot on purpose. Two other family relatives to Bacon were at the home when the shooting occurred.

According to court records, Bacon had a criminal history prior to the investigation. He was charged with domestic assault in Joplin in October 2021. He currently has an active warrant out of Joplin that is non-extraditable.

An arraignment hearing in the murder case is set for May 16.

