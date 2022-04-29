Bus driver shortage leads to delays in Lebanon School District

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon School District has informed parents of potential bus delays due to a shortage of bus drivers.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the district says some busses are making up for the shortage by doubling up on routes. In some cases, due to the shortage, children may be getting home later than usual.

The district is encouraging people to apply for a bus driver position. For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.