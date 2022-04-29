Fire crews responded to Mercy Hospital in Springfield after electrical malfunction in cooling unit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews are responded to a call for service Friday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Crews responded to the hospital at 1235 E Cherokee St shortly after the noon hour Friday.

A spokesperson for Mercy says a cooling unit in a lab had an electrical malfunction, and some smoke was coming from an appliance.

Staff members unplugged the unit and pulled the fire alarm which activated Springfield fire crews.

There was no actual fire and no one was hurt. Mercy says the situation did not lead to interruption of care for any patients.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.