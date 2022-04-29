Advertisement

Fire crews responded to Mercy Hospital in Springfield after electrical malfunction in cooling unit

Fire crews are responding to a situation Friday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Fire crews are responding to a situation Friday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews are responded to a call for service Friday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Crews responded to the hospital at 1235 E Cherokee St shortly after the noon hour Friday.

A spokesperson for Mercy says a cooling unit in a lab had an electrical malfunction, and some smoke was coming from an appliance.

Staff members unplugged the unit and pulled the fire alarm which activated Springfield fire crews.

There was no actual fire and no one was hurt. Mercy says the situation did not lead to interruption of care for any patients.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Springfield police identify pedestrian struck, killed in crash on US 65
With partial sun, highs will soar into the upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and humid ahead of strong storms overnight
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police identify man killed Tuesday in hit-and-run crash in Springfield; driver in custody

Latest News

Dillion Bacon.
Bond reduction denied for Lebanon man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 3,500 in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 200 new cases
The main threats are hail and damaging winds
Storms expected overnight across the Ozarks
This male Pit Bull mix was found at Battlefield Mall
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost Pit Bull mix found with a leash, collar and american flag bandanna