Advertisement

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they...
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Springfield police identify pedestrian struck, killed in crash on US 65
With partial sun, highs will soar into the upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind and warmth today with morning storms
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police identify man killed Tuesday in hit-and-run crash in Springfield; driver in custody

Latest News

Restoring Hope starts new Springfield program in response to Daybreak’s closure in January
Restoring Hope starts new Springfield program in response to Daybreak’s closure in January
Sen. Josh Hawley said he is delighted Elon Musk said he wants to make Twitter a free speech...
Senator Josh Hawley wants public audit of Twitter bans
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators from the Minnesota Department of...
Man dies after stabbed by son, police say
With partial sun, highs will soar into the upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind and warmth today with morning storms