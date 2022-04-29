Advertisement

Former Warsaw police chief dies

Cpl. David Jones of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office died of natural causes April 28th, 2022.
Cpl. David Jones of the Benton County Sheriff's Office died at 65-years-old.
Cpl. David Jones of the Benton County Sheriff's Office died at 65-years-old.(Benton County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The former police chief of the Warsaw Police Department, and member of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office died Thursday night. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says Cpl. David Jones was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a Walmart in Warsaw.

The sheriff’s office says Jones had gone to the store, but his wife grew concerned when he didn’t return home. She told the Benton County Dispatch she went to the Walmart to search for her husband, and found him inside of his car. He never made it into the store.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says Cpl. Jones died from natural causes, and no foul play was involved.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones spent over 40 years of his life working in law enforcement. He spent 17 of those years as Warsaw’s police chief.

He was 65-years-old.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

