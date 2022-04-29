Lake Ozark police seek man accused of biting off man’s ear, ‘extreme danger’ warned

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Lake Ozark man is on the loose and considered “an extreme danger to the public” over alleged crimes from earlier this month.

Ryan Pierce, 39, is accused of biting another man’s ear and gouging his eyes, leading to severe injuries in Miller County, according to a probable cause statement. Investigators say Pierce forced his way into his wife’s home despite an emergency ex parte against him.

The probable cause statement says Pierce bit off a lower part of a man’s ear, and the victim “will have serious disfiguration to his ear for life due to the missing portion of his lower ear.” According to the probable cause statement, the victim’s eyes had been bruised after excessive force, and one eye was completely swollen shut.

The victim was sent to the hospital on April 24 for treatment. Late that evening, police responded to a disturbance call. When they arrived to assist, Pierce was gone, but they learned he had been involved in a fight with his neighbor.

“By the time we got there, a physical confrontation had occurred,” said Gary Lunderville, police chief for the Lake Ozark Police Department. “Along with that, one of the subjects that was involved in the physical altercation, part of his lower left ear had been bitten off.”

Investigators say Pierce had tried to get into an apartment where mother and kids were located. He is considered more dangerous to those close to him.

“We do consider him dangerous, but probably more so to any close friends, family, or past people he’s had dealings with that was not positive interactions,” said Lunderville.

This is not the first time Ryan Pierce has had a run in with police.

”He is not an unknown person to us,” said Lunderville. “We have dealt with him several times, and he does have a resistive type behavior when it comes to law enforcement. So we’re a little cautious whenever we get a call and we know that he may be involved. ”

Per the probable cause statement, investigators say Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public, his children and wife.” Authorities say that Pierce’s family and neighbors could be killed if he is not captured.

He was charged with first-degree assault causing serious physical injury, first-degree burglary and third-degree assault. Pierce faces a warrant for his arrest with a $150,000 bond.

Lake Ozark Police continue to search for Pierce.

”We have no clue where he might be,” said Lunderville. “We have checked a few leads come up empty. So at this point, the warrants have been issued course they’ve been entered in the state and nationwide computer system. So we’re still waiting. "

Anyone with information about Pierce has been asked to contact the Lake Ozark Police Department at 573-365-5371 or their nearest law enforcement agency immediately.

