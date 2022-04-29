Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost Pit Bull mix found with a leash, collar and american flag bandanna

This male Pit Bull mix was found at Battlefield Mall
This male Pit Bull mix was found at Battlefield Mall(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the many clues that our featured lost dog has a family missing him.

The male dog had three things on him that make it obvious someone owns him and he’s not just a stray.

Animal control shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he did have a leash on him in addition to a fairly nice collar and bandanna. Some people were trying to catch him as he was running around and they finally did and brought him out to us.”

That was back on March 21st in the parking lot of the Battlefield Mall.

Animal control thinks he’s a pit bull mix. He has very distinctive cow markings, his collar has skulls and cross bones on it and his bandanna is of an American flag.

He’s only about a year old at most and he hasn’t been fixed, so that could be why he got away.

If you recognize him or know his owner, call animal control at 417-833-3592, or you can contact them on their website.

You can also submit any lost or found pet to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

