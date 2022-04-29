Low-water crossing closed after collapse at Round Spring in Shannon County

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A low-water crossing is closed at Round Spring in Shannon County after a its concrete recently collapsed.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways says the concrete was damaged during a major flood event in Spring Valley Creek in 2020. Heavy rainfall has only added to it.

Crews in the Round Spring region will work on repairs once the water level is low enough. The crossing is scheduled to be replaced in the future through a project funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

