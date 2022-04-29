Advertisement

Missouri Job Center to host multi-industry hiring event next week

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a job in the Springfield area, you can explore opportunities from several companies next week.

The Missouri Job Center is hosting a multi-industry hiring event from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 3 at the Job Center’s location at 2900 E. Sunshine in Springfield.

The hiring event features 23 area employers with wide-ranging jobs in manufacturing, healthcare, IT, customer service, retail and government.

“As employers continue their recruitment efforts we wanted to connect them with job seekers, especially those who may have recently experienced a lay off,” said Sally Payne, Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield. “It’s important to continually provide opportunities for employers and job seekers to meet face-to-face.”

Participating employers include:

ABEC, ACGI/Armstrong, Alltrista Plastics, Bass Pro Shops, Citizens Memorial Healthcare, Dairy Farmers of America, Greene County, Holloway America, IH Services, Jack Henry & Associates, Mercy, McCormick/French’s Food Company, Mid Am Metal Forming, Myers/Buckhorn, NorthStar an EnerSys Co, Positronic Industries, Red Monkey Foods, Schreiber Foods, T-Mobile, TTEC, Total Highspeed, Tyler Pipe Coupling and Vital Farms.

