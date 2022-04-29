Advertisement

Nixa police reminds residents of golf cart permits and safety tips

In Nixa, golf carts can be driven on City streets where the speed limit is less than 25 miles per hour, but police are concerned that both adults and kids are driving dangerously.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Nixa is reminding residents to get their golf cart permits soon.

Back in 2018, the Nixa City Council passed an ordinance allowing the use of golf carts on city streets with certain restrictions.

Nixa police are reminding of several safety tips for golf cart drivers as officials say the spring can be one of the more dangerous times of year to be driving one.

Golf carts crashes can be very dangerous, especially when a child is driving. Nixa police said many of the offenses they see are kids driving golf carts, which is a big issue because you need a license. It could lead to a fine costing up to $500.

“Kids will be kids sometimes,” said Nixa police officer Christina Gullett. “So their judgment there sometimes may be poor, maybe driving erratically, or not educated as far as what the rules of the roadway are.”

Police said you can’t drive one on a road above a posted 25 mph speed limit. Gold cart drivers also should not go faster than 20 mph. The cart itself must have a seat belt, insurance and be registered.

Authorities said you can register for a golf cart permit for $15. To register, CLICK HERE.

