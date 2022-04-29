Pleasant Hope firefighter dies in crash near Fair Grove

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say a Polk County firefighter died in a crash Thursday afternoon near Fair Grove.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Christopher West, 23, of Pleasant Hope, died in the crash. The Bolivar City Fire Department says West was a firefighter with Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District.

“We are praying for the family, and the responders in Polk County during this difficult time,” said the fire department in a Facebook post Friday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Route CC, a few miles west of Fair Grove.

Investigators say a driver, a 62-year-old woman, made a left turn into the path of a pick-up truck that West was driving. West was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

MSHP Troop D, which covers several counties in southwest Missouri, has investigated 31 traffic-related deaths this year.

