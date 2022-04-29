Restoring Hope starts new Springfield program in response to Daybreak’s closure in January

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Filling a need in the community for families looking for some hope. That’s what Staci Owen and the rest of her team at Restoring Hope want to accomplish with a new Excel Program in Springfield.

“We saw a huge need in Springfield that was going to be unmet at that point,” says Staci Owen, CEO at Restoring Hope. “So we wanted to provide a service to those unmet needs.”

Back in January, Daybreak Adult Care Center suddenly closed its doors for good due to staffing shortages. The organization provided care and other services to people with developmental disabilities. Shortly thereafter, Restoring Hope, a West Plains based organization that contracts with the Missouri Department of Mental Health, started getting phone calls for client referrals.

“We were like, ‘What is going on? Why are we getting so many referrals?’ says Danielle Coffey, Community Services Director at Restoring Hope. “So we looked into it a little bit and we found that Daybreak had closed. And so we just kind of looked into it and we felt like it was the right direction to go.”

On April 18th, the doors opened at the old Daybreak facility once again. Restoring Hope has taken over the lease on the property, and is using the space to run what it calls an Excel Program. Coffey explains that the program provides opportunities for people living with a developmental disability a chance to socialize, gain skills and start working toward a higher degree of independence.

“A lot of individuals are here to build relationships and friendships,” says Coffey. “It’s really neat to see them coming in when they may not have a whole lot of social skills and then they’re forming those relationships.”

“We started off by accepting those referrals and going through the process of seeing if they were appropriate for the program, and if they had potentially moved on to a different program since there were three months between when Daybreak closed and Restoring Hope opened,” explains Owen. “The families, that was a big need for them. A lot of them work in the community and have stuff going on during the day. And so with their individuals being at home, that was a huge added stressor for them.”

Coffey explains they have 15 people coming to the program right now, with some of them being past clients from Daybreak. There’s room for just under 50 altogether. One of the past staff members from Daybreak was also brought on staff. While the program shares similarities with what Daybreak provided, there are some differences in what they can offer.

“They had a contracted through the division of Health and Senior Services as well as the Department of Mental Health,” says Owen. “So they were able to take from two different referral sources. With Restoring Hope, we are only contracted through the Department of Mental Health. So, some of the programs that Daybreak had in place were more specific to the Division of Health and Senior Services, and we do not have that piece.”

One example of that difference is transportation to and from the program.

“We contract that out with OATS, so we work with them to provide the transportation services for the individuals into the program,” explains Owen. “But Restoring Hope does not provide the transportation before or after the program. We only provide transportation to activities during the day.”

The program is not free either. But, Owen says families can work with a support coordinator through the Missouri Department of Mental Health to request services through Restoring Hope, and then use a waiver to cover the cost.

“In Greene County, Abilities First is the support coordination agency,” says Owen. “They work with families to get them eligible for those waivered services. Once they have that waiver, then they can request services like day programs and the Excel Program here. We do accept private pay as well.”

Owen says Restoring Hope is set to open an excel program in Buffalo, Missouri in around a month. Leaders are also planning an art show at the Springfield location from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30th. That event will showcase artwork from clients in the Springfield and Nixa excel programs.

You can reach Restoring Hope at 417-255-8781 if you’re interested in the Excel Program and have questions that relate to your unique situation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.