Advertisement

Semi crash slows traffic on I-44 in Lawrence County, Mo.

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities closed a lane of I-44 in Lawrence County after a semi crashed Friday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near the Stotts City exit around 8 a.m.

Investigators say the semi rolled over. The truck itself landed off the interstate. MoDOT closed the right lane of traffic for debris

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Springfield police identify pedestrian struck, killed in crash on US 65
With partial sun, highs will soar into the upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind and warmth today with morning storms
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police identify man killed Tuesday in hit-and-run crash in Springfield; driver in custody

Latest News

Sen. Josh Hawley said he is delighted Elon Musk said he wants to make Twitter a free speech...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley asks for public audit of Twitter bans
Cpl. David Jones of the Benton County Sheriff's Office died at 65-years-old.
Former Warsaw, Mo. police chief dies
Restoring Hope opens its Excel Program in Springfield.
Restoring Hope starts new Springfield program in response to Daybreak’s closure in January
Restoring Hope starts new Springfield program in response to Daybreak’s closure in January
Restoring Hope starts new Springfield program in response to Daybreak’s closure in January