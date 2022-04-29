Semi crash slows traffic on I-44 in Lawrence County, Mo.

STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities closed a lane of I-44 in Lawrence County after a semi crashed Friday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near the Stotts City exit around 8 a.m.

Investigators say the semi rolled over. The truck itself landed off the interstate. MoDOT closed the right lane of traffic for debris

