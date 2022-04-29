Advertisement

Whistleblower told FDA about baby formula issues months before recall, complaint says

FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant...
FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant months before recalls happened, a complaint shows.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A whistleblower complained to the Food and Drug Administration about safety concerns months before infant formula was taken off store shelves, according to newly released documents.

Three popular brands of formula produced at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan were recalled in February.

Multiple babies got a rare and serious bacterial infection after drinking the formula, and two children died.

The recall included several types of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brand products.

The whistleblower complaint was sent in October and released this week.

A former employee at the plant laid out concerns about poor cleaning practices, falsified records and instances where employees knowingly put out formula that may have been contaminated.

The complaint says the employee was fired for raising safety concerns, and he was one of several people who came forward about safety issues.

Abbott said it’s investigating and cooperating with the FDA’s investigation.

The federal agency also is under scrutiny for its handling of the case. After receiving the complaint in October, the former employee was not interviewed until December.

The FDA did not do an in-person inspection of the Sturgis facility until January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Springfield police identify pedestrian struck, killed in crash on US 65
With partial sun, highs will soar into the upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and humid ahead of strong storms overnight
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police identify man killed Tuesday in hit-and-run crash in Springfield; driver in custody

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015 photo, a honeybee works atop a zinnia in Accord, N.Y. A shipment...
Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping
Dillion Bacon.
Bond reduction denied for Lebanon man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend
Amanda Eyman of Wisconsin has accepted a plea deal after being accused of offering a child to a...
Woman accused of sex trafficking child for drugs and money accepts plea deal
Rex was reunited with his owner more than a decade after being stolen.
Dog stolen over a decade ago reunited with its owner
Rex was reunited with his owner more than a decade after being stolen.
Dog stolen over a decade ago reunited with its owner