Advertisement

Big Buffalo Creek floods over WW Highway in Benton County; more flood risks possible with rain next week

Benton County residents noticed heavy flooding Saturday over WW Highway near Lincoln, Missouri.
Benton County residents noticed heavy flooding Saturday over WW Highway near Lincoln, Missouri.(Christie Ross/Lincoln, Mo.)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Flooding hits some communities around the Ozarks after heavy rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning.

In Benton County, residents noticed heavy flooding Saturday over WW Highway near Lincoln, Missouri. KY3 viewer Christie Ross shared a photo of flooding from Big Buffalo Creek over the highway. Tree branches and other debris are also blocking part of the highway amid flooding.

Several counties closer to the Kansas City area were under flood warnings Saturday morning. Flood warnings remain in effect for Cass, Cedar, Henry and Johnson counties through Saturday night.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution if they notice flash flooding on roads and avoid driving over flooded areas.

Flood risks around the Ozarks region could stretch into late next week. An unsettled pattern of rain and severe weather arises for the workweek. The first batch arrives Monday, and the system could include heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds.

Rain is possible each day of the workweek. By Friday, some parts of the Ozarks region could see up to four inches of rain. This will pose a concern for flooding if the forecast holds through.

Stay up-to-date with weather alerts from the KY3 Weather App.

Download today on an Apple device:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download today on an Android device:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Fire crews are responding to a situation Friday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Fire crews responded to Mercy Hospital in Springfield after electrical malfunction in cooling unit
Eastern counties may see a strong storm or two
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday goes from soggy to sunny
Pleasant Hope firefighter dies in crash near Fair Grove
2 pedestrians hospitalized after car crash in north Springfield

Latest News

O-Zone: Missouri State 10, Bradley 1
O-Zone: Missouri State 10, Bradley 1
Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed, left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off St....
Two late HRs lift D-backs to 2-0 victory over Cardinals
Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based nonprofit and disaster relief organization, is planning to...
Springfield’s Convoy of Hope sending supplies to Andover, Kan. after destructive tornado
Trooper Beck grant.
MSHP trooper wounded in Springfield receives $10,000 grant from nonprofit ‘Running 4 Heroes’