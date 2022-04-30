Big Buffalo Creek floods over WW Highway in Benton County; more flood risks possible with rain next week

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Flooding hits some communities around the Ozarks after heavy rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning.

In Benton County, residents noticed heavy flooding Saturday over WW Highway near Lincoln, Missouri. KY3 viewer Christie Ross shared a photo of flooding from Big Buffalo Creek over the highway. Tree branches and other debris are also blocking part of the highway amid flooding.

Several counties closer to the Kansas City area were under flood warnings Saturday morning. Flood warnings remain in effect for Cass, Cedar, Henry and Johnson counties through Saturday night.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution if they notice flash flooding on roads and avoid driving over flooded areas.

Flood risks around the Ozarks region could stretch into late next week. An unsettled pattern of rain and severe weather arises for the workweek. The first batch arrives Monday, and the system could include heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds.

Rain is possible each day of the workweek. By Friday, some parts of the Ozarks region could see up to four inches of rain. This will pose a concern for flooding if the forecast holds through.

Stay up-to-date with weather alerts from the KY3 Weather App.

Download today on an Apple device:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download today on an Android device:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.