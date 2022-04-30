Dozens rally in Nixa for school budget increases, more public education support

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens gathered Friday afternoon for a rally in Nixa in support of public education.

Organizers say the goal of the rally is to let state lawmakers know the importance of increasing school budgets, raising salaries and making Missouri public education a top priority.

Around 50 people, including teachers from Nixa and surrounding school districts, gathered at the Nixa Chamber of Commerce. Many teachers, both active and retired, hope for action among Missouri lawmakers.

Teachers tell KY3 there is some intent at the state level to privatize education and say they will not let it happen.

“There are so many people behind me that truly care about education and truly care about those kids, kindergartners all the way up to the high schoolers,” said Nixa teacher Fernando Sustaita. “Every single one of those kids a depend on a loving person in front of the class.”

Other officials who attended the rally include Dr. David Hough, MSU Dean of the Education Department; Nixa Mayor Brian Steele; and education professor Dr. Emmett Sawyer. Some state lawmakers, like Missouri State Rep. Betsy Fogle (D - District 135), also made plans to attend.

Organizers will be using a Twitter page with the username @TeachPriority1 to communicate future events.

