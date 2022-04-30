FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks into Saturday morning.
The watch lasts until 6 a.m. It includes these Missouri counties:
- Barry, Mo.
- Barton, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
The line of storms produced severe weather in southeast Kansas. The biggest threats from the storm system include heavy rain, high wind, and hail.
