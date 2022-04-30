Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks into Saturday morning.

The watch lasts until 6 a.m. It includes these Missouri counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.

The line of storms produced severe weather in southeast Kansas. The biggest threats from the storm system include heavy rain, high wind, and hail.

