FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks into Saturday morning.

The watch lasts until 6 a.m. It includes these Missouri counties:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

The line of storms produced severe weather in southeast Kansas. The biggest threats from the storm system include heavy rain, high wind, and hail.

Download the KY3 First Alert Weather App to stay ahead of any severe storms.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.