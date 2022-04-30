GET YOUR KICKS: Google celebrates significant date in Route 66 and Springfield, Mo. history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may notice a Route 66 theme if you use Google this weekend. The search engine is celebrating a a significant date in the history of Route 66.

On this date 96 years ago, the name “U.S. 66″ was first proposed for the cross-country route. Historians say Springfield, Missouri is recognized as the “Birthplace of Route 66″ based on activities and events that happened that day.

Route66News.com cites research from Missouri State University’s Thomas Peters that offers insight from that date. Based on the research, on April 30, 1926, a telegram was sent from the Colonial Hotel in Springfield to federal officials in Washington D.C., saying they would accept “66″ as the number for a new highway.

Historians say the telegram was the first recorded reference of the number “66″ as the name of the highway. Springfield entrepreneur John Woodruff and Tulsa entrepreneur Cyrus Avery are credited for their contributions to send the telegram to federal officials.

By November 1926, the U.S. Highway System commissioned Route 66 as the first all-paved U.S. highway. The route connected local and state roads from Chicago to Los Angeles and included a path in Springfield. While Route 66 was decommissioned in 1985, some cities preserve sections of it for travelers.

The latest Google Doodle released Friday is a video set to the classic music track “Route 66″ by Bobby Troup. It celebrates the cultural significance of one of America’s first national highways, and how it became a symbol of a changing nation.

A commission is working to recognize the centennial anniversary of Route 66 in 2026. Former President Donald Trump signed a bill into law in December 2020 to create The Route 66 Centennial Commission.

A 15-person commission will plan activities to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026. The commission consists of representatives from each of the eight Route 66 states, including Missouri. Members could recommend the production of various written materials, films and documentaries, and educational programs to commemorate the history of Route 66.

