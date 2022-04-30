Missouri Stream Team Program helps with cleanup, data collection at James River

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here in the Ozarks, you are never too far from water. There are thousands of miles of creeks, streams, lakes, and rivers to enjoy here in Missouri. Making sure they’re clean and safe is important for everyone.

The Missouri Stream Team Program began in 1989 as an effort to help residents better understand Missouri waters. Because there are so many miles of streams and creeks, it takes a large volunteer force to help study and improve the water quality. Enter the Volunteer Water Quality Monitoring Program.

Training for the Missouri Stream Team Program has two stages. The first stage is watching a series of instructional videos online. The second stage is a group outing at a nearby water source.

“This [program] allows volunteers to get out and monitor physical characteristics of their stream, chemical parameters,” said Cassie Twehus, water quality assistant with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “We do biological monitoring as well as like a visual survey of what’s going on in the floodplain.”

The James River Basin partnership is part of the Missouri Stream Team program. Throughout the year, volunteers collect data on insect populations along the South Creek and Jordan Creek, and host trash cleanup events along the James River.

Project Manager Todd Wilkinson encourages people to think locally.

“We tend to think of environmental pollution conservation issues on a global scale and that’s certainly important,” said Wilkinson. “But if we’re all doing little steps, that all makes one big effort. So it does seem daunting at first, but in reality, if everybody’s doing that, that adds up to a large effort.

If you’re interested in joining the Missouri Stream Team Program, the next training will take place this fall. For more information on the program, CLICK HERE.

