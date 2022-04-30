MSHP trooper wounded in Springfield receives $10,000 grant from nonprofit ‘Running 4 Heroes’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper wounded in the line of duty is being celebrated by an organization that honors injured first responders.

Back in December, Trooper Colten Beck was doing a routine stop in south Springfield. The driver fled from authorities and opened fire on Beck, hitting his face, neck and body.

On Saturday, at the MSHP Troop D headquarters, the nonprofit “Running 4 Heroes” gave Trooper Colten Beck a grant worth $10,000.

Zechariah Cartledge, a 13-year-old who owns “Running 4 Heroes,” says he runs a mile for first responders across the country and raises money on the way. Cartledge said someone nominated Beck for the grant, which the nonprofit offers after donations. He says they do this because of first responder’s selfless actions.

“Over time, we’ve been able to raise donations and funds,” said Cartledge. “We have ultimately started doing these $10,000 checks like we did today here.”

Cartledge said they have made large strides since they started back in 2019.

“We have raised just more than $1 million since we’ve started,” said Cartledge.

Cartledge said the acts of first responders that keeps him going.

“[They] continue to give me inspiration to continue to come out here and give more of these grants, and do more of these runs,” said Cartledge. “Knowing that I’m a kid, I also hope to generate some inspiration to future kids like myself, to respect our first responders,” said Cartledge.

Cartledge said he usually has a quicker mile time, but he has a special accessory for these runs.

“Around 7:15, 7:30, I’m running with the flag,” said Cartledge. “I’m sure my time will be pretty fast today.”

Cartledge is also planning to run in Joplin to honor two officers killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

