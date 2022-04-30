Advertisement

Retrial delayed for ex-Arkansas senator accused of bribery

Former Arkansas State Sen. Gilbert Baker.
Former Arkansas State Sen. Gilbert Baker.(Arkansas State Legislature)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The federal retrial of a former Arkansas lawmaker accused of bribery and wire fraud has been delayed until later this year.

A federal jury in August had acquitted former state Sen. Gilbert Baker on one count of conspiring to bribe an ex-judge.

But jurors deadlocked on another bribery charge and seven wire fraud charges Baker also faced.

Baker’s retrial had been set for May 17. But U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Wednesday granted a request to move the start of the retrial to Nov. 7.

Baker is accused of conspiring with former state Judge Michael Maggio, who admitted to accepting campaign donations from a nursing home operator, then reducing a judgment against that company by $4.2 million.

Michael Morton, the nursing home operator, has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing. Maggio was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years in prison.

Baker is a former chairman of the state Republican party who ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010.

Baker was among several recent federal corruption cases that have involved Arkansas lawmakers and lobbyists.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Fire crews are responding to a situation Friday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Fire crews responded to Mercy Hospital in Springfield after electrical malfunction in cooling unit
Eastern counties may see a strong storm or two
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday goes from soggy to sunny
Pleasant Hope firefighter dies in crash near Fair Grove
2 pedestrians hospitalized after car crash in north Springfield

Latest News

Missouri agency parts ways with federal student loan program
Troy Littlejohn is behind bars and charged with 11 felonies illegal possession and sales of...
Wright County man charged with 11 felonies over drugs and guns, arrested in ‘high-risk’ warrant
The city of Branson closed a busy road to fix a water main leak.
Water main leak damages busy road in Branson, Mo.
Visioncon attendees enjoy all things fandom and support Ozarks charities