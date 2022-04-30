Advertisement

Springfield’s Convoy of Hope sending supplies to Andover, Kan. after destructive tornado

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based nonprofit and disaster relief organization, is planning to send emergency supplies to Kansas after a destructive tornado Friday night.

A tornado barreled through Andover, Kansas and surrounding communities. Officials say the tornado destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power. No deaths have been reported as of Saturday afternoon.

Convoy of Hope is planning to send water and other high-need sheltering items to communities in Kansas. Volunteers have packed up trucks with supplies for those in need.

Convoy of Hope has served more than 160 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information on the organization’s response to the Kansas tornado, CLICK HERE.

