2 pedestrians hospitalized after car crash in north Springfield

By Paul Adler
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two pedestrians suffered critical injuries after a car hit them in north Springfield.

The crash happened on North Glenstone, near I-44, around 7 p.m. That’s when police tell us the driver lost control of the car and hit the median where two people had been waiting to cross the street.

The pedestrians include a man and a woman. Both of them are expected to survive.

We’re told the driver of that car suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

