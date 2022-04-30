2 pedestrians hospitalized after car crash in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two pedestrians suffered critical injuries after a car hit them in north Springfield.
The crash happened on North Glenstone, near I-44, around 7 p.m. That’s when police tell us the driver lost control of the car and hit the median where two people had been waiting to cross the street.
The pedestrians include a man and a woman. Both of them are expected to survive.
We’re told the driver of that car suffered minor injuries.
