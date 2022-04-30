Visioncon attendees enjoy all things fandom and support Ozarks charities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Anime, Star Wars, and Cosplay are all on display at the 2022 Visioncon Convention. Attendees can view cars from the Ghostbusters movies, a vast lego display, and participate in a variety of pannels.

Not only are there a lot of things to see, but there is also a lot to do as well. Some of the panels include lightsaber combat training, intro stunts, and how to survive a horror movie. This is the 32nd year Visioncon has been hosted in Springfield and the money raised goes to support a local charity.

“The charity this year is K9s for camo,” said Visioncon President Brandon Launthern. “It is an organization that takes shelter dogs and trains them to be service dogs for disabled veterans. They do that all for free. It’s very can be a very expensive endeavor to train or pay for a service dog. So These guys get the help they need and the animals get a new home. It’s really just a great organization.”

Some of the highlights of this event are a pokemon hunt, esports tournament, and cosplay makeup classes.

“I really enjoy the costumes,” said Launthern. “I enjoy people dressing up, I enjoy the things they make.

This year is the 32nd year Visioncon has been hosted in Springfield. The event is run by a team of volunteers to help the local charity raise as much money as possible. Visioncon was a virtual event in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. For a schedule of events and ticket information CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.