Water main leak damages busy road in Branson, Mo.

The city of Branson closed a busy road to fix a water main leak.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson closed a busy road to fix a water main leak.

The leak happened Friday on Gretna Road from Wildwood Road to Roark Valley Road near the Tanger Outlets. Crews say the leak damaged the road.

You can access businesses on that road. Look for signage for detours.

