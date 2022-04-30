Wright County man charged with 11 felonies over drugs and guns, arrested in ‘high-risk’ warrant

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Wright County man is behind bars and charged with 11 felonies illegal possession and sales of drugs and guns.

Prosecutors have charged Troy A. Littlejohn, 55, of Norwood, with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of unlawful use of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest.

Due to the circumstances, a special operations group in Wright County considered the warrant to be “high-risk.”

Authorities arrested Littlejohn on Thursday after executing a warrant at Littlejohn Farms LLC, a cannabis-based facility near Norwood. Investigators say Littlejohn, the owner of the business, had an active warrant for his arrest for several drugs and guns offenses. He is accused of illegal possession and sales of methamphetamine, synthetic narcotics and weapons, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers contacted Littlejohn at his home, investigators say he failed to obey orders and barricaded himself in a bedroom. After several minutes Littlejohn left the bedroom, though officers noticed multiple weapons within his reach. Authorities continued giving Littlejohn commands to surrender. Investigators say he physically resisted arrest before he was later taken into custody.

Authorities recovered several items in the search, including methamphetamine, pills, opiates, marijuana and weapons.

Littlejohn is being held at the Wright County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond with special conditions.

