Boater drowns on Table Rock Lake in Barry County, Mo.

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a drowning on Table Rock Lake.

Kenneth Hodges, 65, of St. Charles, Mo., drowned near the Hickory Hollow Resort in Barry County. Investigators say the engine failed on his boat. While paddling to shore, investigators say he fell out of the boat and drowned.

The drowning is the fourth drowning in Troop D in 2022.

