Drug Take Back Day: Where you can drop off unwanted pills in the Ozarks if you missed the event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People across the country ditched their unwanted prescription medication safely Saturday as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

Agencies across the Ozarks, like the Library Center and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to help people properly dispose of medications.

The purpose of the event was to help prevent medication misuse and environmental contamination.

Law enforcement and volunteers helped collect the drugs and properly dispose of them to keep these substances from entering the water supply or falling into the wrong hands.

“We had between 50 and 60 different groups come with bags and buckets of drugs they no longer wanted,” said Jessica Godby, UMKC Pharmacy Student. “We’ve had about 150 pounds of drugs brought in.”

Police say misuse of drugs in the Springfield area is a big issue. Officials hopes events like these can help.

“There’s been a big issue lately with people going to open houses and people visiting friends homes and taking medications,” said Godby. “It’s how of people end up with prescription medication. They get them from people they know.”

If you missed Saturday’s event, there are still many ways you can get rid of your drugs.

”There are drop box locations in our community at different pharmacies, grocery stores and hospital pharmacies,” said Godby.

To find a drop box location near you, CLICK HERE.

