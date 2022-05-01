Advertisement

Former Arkansas State DL Terry Hampton transfers to Arkansas

Terry Hampton played 4 seasons at Arkansas State
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf will be a Razorback in 2022.

Arkansas State defensive lineman Terry Hampton announced Sunday that he’s committing to Arkansas as a graduate transfer. He entered the transfer portal on April 15th. Hampton appeared in 27 games over the last 4 seasons for the Red Wolves, recording 61 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and 1 pass deflection.

His most productive season was 2020. The El Dorado native had 35 tackles, 6 TFL, and 2 sacks. Hampton played in just 6 games in 2021, missing the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury.

Arkansas State to Arkansas transfers and vice versa have happened recently. DB Jerry Jacobs transferred from A-State to Arkansas in 2020, he’s currently on the Detroit Lions roster. WR Kendrick Edwards transferred from the Razorbacks to the Red Wolves in 2016.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)

- DL Vidal Scott (Eastern Michigan)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

In Portal

- RB Lincoln Pare

