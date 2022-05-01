Friends of the Library sale raises thousands for Springfield-Greene County Library District

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a good book and a way to support Greene County libraries, you can head out to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for the Friends of the Library book sale.

Sunday is the last day for people to come out to the Friends of the Library book sale and take advantage of a really great deal. It is Bag Day, which means everything you can jam in a sack is only $1, or $5 from better books.

“Interestingly, since the first sale in 1985, we’ve raised over $4.3 million for the library district,” said Friends of the Library President Andrea Still. “We are going to exceed $150,000 this year. We’re thrilled about that.”

There are lots of great new and used books, audiobooks, games, puzzles, and artwork all for sale. This event isn’t just a great way to get some great summer reads, but also helps keep the Springfield-Greene County Library District operating.

“We provide money for a lot of things that they don’t have in their regular budget, like music programs,” said Still. “We also have a program we called ‘We Read,’ where we provide a brand new book for every parent in the Greene County Public Schools.”

Betty Rowland spent some time shopping the sale and loves to visit the library. She says that she thinks its important to support the library and the programs that are offered to the community.

“Reading is important,” said Betty Rowland. " It can take you anywhere in the world to want to go. If you have a book to read, you’re never bored. And that’s true. Any interest you have. You can read about it, and you can get it at the library to do it.”

The Friends of the Library sale is going on from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free but bring cash or a check with you because cards are not accepted.

