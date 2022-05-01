Advertisement

SWMO in NFL: Missouri State’s Johnson, Waynesville alum Roberts drafted; Nixa native Allen signs after draft

Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the...
Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round.(Ozarks Sports Zone)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The third day of the NFL Draft means new opportunities for three football players with ties to the southwest Missouri region.

Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round. He was the 159th overall pick in this year’s draft as the sixth selection of the fifth round. Johnson is the 18th Missouri State player to be drafted by an NFL franchise. READ MORE.

Waynesville alum Sam Roberts was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round. He was selected as the 200th overall draft pick out of Northwest Missouri State University. READ MORE.

Nixa native and former Iowa State Cyclone Chase Allen has signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. READ MORE.

