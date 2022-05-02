Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for teen boy in North Carolina

An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.
An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Winston Salem Police Department had earlier issued the Amber Alert for the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri agency parts ways with federal student loan program
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
A few severe storms are possible after 8 pm with high wind the main threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain today, isolated severe storms tonight
Boater drowns on Table Rock Lake in Barry County, Mo.
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer

Latest News

A house that looks like Monica Geller's apartment on the show "Friends" is up for sale in Ohio.
'Friends' themed house for sale in Ohio
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia
Rain today, some severe weather tonight
Springfield City Council to discuss final funding piece for Lake Springfield Area master plan study