Bolivar Fire Department gets a new station garage

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Bolivar fire department has upgraded its facilities to better help serve the community.

Bolivar Fire Chief, Brent Watkins said the new garage is already decreasing their response times.

“Medical or fire, a lot can change in two minutes,” said Watkins.

To first responders, minutes can mean life or death, and Watkins said something had to change.

“It really showed us how much it’s affecting our response times,” said Watkins. “When all day and all night, we were separated from our apparatus.”

He said firefighters had to drive to their fire engine sometimes parked a few blocks away and with this new facility they are at full force.

“We are 10 steps away from the bedroom door to the first apparatus and just that makes us huge difference of how we can serve our citizens,” said Watkins.

Watkins said this new building was a long time coming.

“Goal was hopefully three years will either add on here or build a new station or something like that, and three years turned to four or five,” said Watkins.

Watkins said the new garage’s budget was $150,000 and a small price tag that will benefit the people of Bolivar.

“Fires get so much quicker, much faster and that we don’t have to spend really three to four minutes driving to get our apparatus, we are able to get there a lot quicker,” said Watkins.

Now Watkins said the hard work of being a first responder, just got a little easier.

“Be patient, be patient,” said Watkins. “Now we’re eight years later and he finally got a garage but they worked, they did it, and they still did the best of their abilities.”

