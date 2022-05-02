Advertisement

Camden County deputies arrest man for threatening employees inside a restaurant

Randall Reid, 61, of Linn Creek, Reid faces charges of assault and unlawful possession of a...
Randall Reid, 61, of Linn Creek, Reid faces charges of assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINN CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening employees of a Linn Creek restaurant with a gun.

Randall Reid, 61, of Linn Creek, faces charges of assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Deputies responded to Donna’s Ice House on State Highway Y for a disturbance Saturday. A caller told 911 dispatchers Reid was threatening people with a firearm. Deputies observed Reid in the parking lot involved in a verbal confrontation with employees and patrons of the restaurant. Investigators say staff informed deputies they asked Reid to leave the restaurant multiple times during the evening. Investigators say Reid returned to the restaurant three times, bringing a pistol and a club, and threatened to harm employees.

Deputies later recovered a wooden club, a loaded 38 special revolver, and a set of brass knuckles.

A judge ordered Reid held without bond.

