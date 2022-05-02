Dallas County Sheriff’s Office investigates body found in well

LONG LANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found inside a water well.

Deputies responded to the home in Long Lane on Sunday evening after receiving a 911 call.

Investigators believe the body is a man. They have not released a positive identity. Investigators do not know how long the body had been in the well but believe it had been there for quite some time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.