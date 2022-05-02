FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for flash flooding in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for several counties in Missouri and Arkansas. The watch lasts into Tuesday morning. The counties include:

MISSOURI:

Barry, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

ARKANSAS:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone County, Ark.

Carroll County, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton County, Ark.

Searcy County, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for up to three inches of rain.

