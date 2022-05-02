FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch issued for much of the Ozarks
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for flash flooding in the Ozarks.
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for several counties in Missouri and Arkansas. The watch lasts into Tuesday morning. The counties include:
MISSOURI:
- Barry, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
ARKANSAS:
- Baxter, Ark.
- Benton, Ark.
- Boone County, Ark.
- Carroll County, Ark.
- Madison, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton County, Ark.
- Searcy County, Ark.
- Washington, Ark.
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for up to three inches of rain.
