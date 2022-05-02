Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Fair Grove area.

Deputies responded Sunday to the 4500 block of East Shelby Road.

Investigators would only confirm the death is considered suspicious. We do not have any information about the victim.

Watch for more updates on this story.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Missouri agency parts ways with federal student loan program
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
No mode of severe weather is counted out
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms expected Monday
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

Latest News

Bolivar Fire Department gets a new station garage
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death
Bolivar Fire Department gets a new garage.
Bolivar Fire Department gets a new station garage
The site is still in need of many donations and hygiene products are of the most need.
How you can help: Ukrainian Refugee families move to Springfield