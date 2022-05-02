Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Fair Grove area.

Deputies responded Sunday to the 4500 block of East Shelby Road.

Investigators would only confirm the death is considered suspicious. We do not have any information about the victim.

Watch for more updates on this story.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.