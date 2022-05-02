Springfield City Council to discuss final funding piece for Lake Springfield Area master plan study

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will discuss the final piece of funding that’s needed for a big study in the Lake Springfield area at tonight’s city council meeting.

Back in February, the city received an $800 thousand federal grant from the American Rescue Plan and the U.S. Department of Commerce. Tonight, the city council will be discussing a $100 thousand grant from the Hatch Foundation and $60 thousand in contributions from City Utilities. Between those funds and $40 thousand from city funds coming out of the Environmental Services budget, the city will have $1 million to put into the study.

“We are excited to hit the ground running,” says Olivia Hough, Senior Planner for the City of Springfield. “I think the project has a lot of momentum and we’re going to be moving through at a pretty rapid pace over the next couple of months. We have had a great response from the community thus far, even with the little information that we’ve had out. We are seeing a huge level of interest from a whole variety of different groups. So, I think everyone realizes that there is great potential here.”

Hough explains the city wants to hire a consulting firm to start the Lake Springfield area master plan study by late June or early July. Consultants will look at ways to improve transportation access, recreation amenities, infrastructure and economic development in the roughly one thousand acre area around the Lake. That includes the now de-commissioned James River Power Station. Recommendations from the study will be used to create a master plan for the area. Hough says the federal grant funds have to be used by August 10th, 2024 -- meaning the master plan will have to be completed by then as well.

“This project is planned to have a regional impact,” says Hough. “We recognize that there are significant opportunities in this area. It was identified through the Forward SGF comprehensive plan as a sub-area that could use some additional master planning to find out what opportunities we could have to serve our region.”

Hough says a big part of the study process will be community engagement. The city plans to conduct community surveys to get feedback from residents, and part of the million dollars is going toward a dedicated Lake Springfield Area Master Plan website. Hough says the website will be launching later today.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.