MoDOT reopens U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo. after crash

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a semi closed U.S. 65 in Ozark during rush-hour Monday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Missouri Route F in the southbound lanes. MoDOT rerouted traffic off Missouri Route F and South Street in Ozark.

The crash closed the highway for about two hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.