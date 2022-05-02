Advertisement

MoDOT reopens U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo. after crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a semi closed U.S. 65 in Ozark during rush-hour Monday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Missouri Route F in the southbound lanes. MoDOT rerouted traffic off Missouri Route F and South Street in Ozark.

The crash closed the highway for about two hours.

