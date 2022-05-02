Advertisement

‘You’re going down’: Armed robbery victims in Kansas City post TikTok to catch suspects

A Kansas City family is trying to get their own justice through social media. After an armed...
A Kansas City family is trying to get their own justice through social media. After an armed robbery outside their home, the Davis family turned to Facebook and TikTok for help.(Abby Dodge/KCTV5)
By Abby Dodge
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City family is trying to get their own justice through social media.

After an armed robbery outside their home, the Davis family turned to Facebook and TikTok for help.

The Davis family planned to pack up their luggage and head to a family wedding April 28th, but they were quickly interrupted.

“The only thing we had left to do was load up the kids and we’re ready to go,” said father Kyle Davis.

Tara Davis was inside her home when she noticed someone pulling luggage out of their truck. Her husband ran outside to catch the person responsible.

“He had to get through me to get back into the vehicle,” said Kyle Davis. “That’s when he pulled out a gun. That obviously made me back away pretty quick.”

Tara said after the suspect pulled a gun on her husband, she pulled out her phone. She was hoping to get a shot of the license plate. There wasn’t one, but she got a clear picture of the suspect’s intensions.

Tara’s phone captured a woman in the passenger seat flipping her off with both hands.

“And, honestly it’s given me so much motivation to get her face out there for being so arrogant for saying “F*** you, this is mine now. Get out of our way,” said Davis. “When you act like that, you’re going down.”

Davis decided to make a TikTok with the photos she captured. The video has gotten more than 30,000 views in just a few short days.

“You know, it just goes to show I’m going to do everything I can on my own and with the community to try and get these people,” she said.

The Davis family has filed a police report with KCPD.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri agency parts ways with federal student loan program
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
A few severe storms are possible after 8 pm with high wind the main threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain today, isolated severe storms tonight
Boater drowns on Table Rock Lake in Barry County, Mo.
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer

Latest News

Randall Reid, 61, of Linn Creek, Reid faces charges of assault and unlawful possession of a...
Camden County deputies arrest man for threatening employees inside a restaurant
MoDOT reopens U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo. after crash
Rain today, some severe weather tonight
Springfield City Council to discuss final funding piece for Lake Springfield Area master plan study
Monday morning sunrise at Lake Springfield.
Springfield City Council to discuss final funding piece for Lake Springfield Area master plan study