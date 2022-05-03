Amazon tornado victims speak nearly 5 months since the collapse

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The victims of the deadly Amazon warehouse collapse after a tornado touched down in Edwardsville plan to speak nearly five months after the incident on Tuesday.

There are currently several lawsuits against Amazon for the collapse and Tuesday we could get an update on those lawsuits. The news conference will include attorneys involved in those lawsuits and some of the victims.

Federal investigators have since recommended three changes Amazon should implement but did not formally cite or fine them.

News 4 will update the story after the conference takes place.

