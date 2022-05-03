Advertisement

Arkansas man survives tornado in truck

(KAIT8)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PRAIRIE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A man took refuge in a truck during a tornado on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado struck near Des Arc after 6:30 p.m.

Casey Skarda told KARK he recorded video of the tornado passing over his vehicle.

“It was too late to run, I was hooked to that big heavy trailer I couldn’t take off real fast. I was just going to sit there and ride it out. The video... that’s just today’s culture everyone grabs their phone and get something on video.” said Casey Skarda.

The tornado tore off a shop door, a barn roof, and uprooted trees. No one was hurt.

