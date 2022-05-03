Advertisement

Camden County deputies arrest fugitive from Miller County wanted for biting man’s ear off

Ryan Pierce, 39, of Lake Ozark, is accused of biting another man’s ear and gouging his eyes,...
Ryan Pierce, 39, of Lake Ozark, is accused of biting another man’s ear and gouging his eyes, leading to severe injuries in Miller County.(Lake Ozark Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a fugitive wanted out of neighboring Miller County for biting a man’s ear off.

Deputies captured Ryan A. Pierce in Linn Creek following a disturbance call. Law enforcement considered Pierce dangerous.

In late April, investigators say Pierce bit off a lower part of a man’s ear. It left the victim with ‘serious disfiguration to his ear for life.” Investigators say Piere also bruised the victim’s eyes with excessive force.

A judge ordered Pierce’s bond seat at $150,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds may not break in some areas, leading to highs in the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms Possible Again Thursday
Deputies responded to the home in Long Lane on Sunday evening after receiving a 911 call.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office investigates body found in well
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Fair Grove area.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office says death investigation in Fair Grove no longer suspicious
Nathan John Elleson, 30, faces a terroristic threat charge.
Investigators say Willard, Mo. man threatened to ‘shoot up’ school, church
MoDOT reopens U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo. after crash

Latest News

Clouds may not break in some areas, leading to highs in the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms Possible Again Thursday
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks
Nixa School District/Nixa, Mo.
Nixa School District thinking ahead once COVID-19 money stops flowing
Nixa school leaders answer spending questions post-pandemic