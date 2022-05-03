Camden County deputies arrest fugitive from Miller County wanted for biting man’s ear off
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a fugitive wanted out of neighboring Miller County for biting a man’s ear off.
Deputies captured Ryan A. Pierce in Linn Creek following a disturbance call. Law enforcement considered Pierce dangerous.
In late April, investigators say Pierce bit off a lower part of a man’s ear. It left the victim with ‘serious disfiguration to his ear for life.” Investigators say Piere also bruised the victim’s eyes with excessive force.
A judge ordered Pierce’s bond seat at $150,000.
