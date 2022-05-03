Driver dies in crash in Barry County

EXETER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Barry County on Monday night.

James Johnson, 37, of Exeter, died in the crash.

Investigators say the crash happened on State Highway 76 west of Exeter. Johnson’s Mini Cooper slid on the wet road, striking another car. Johnson died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

