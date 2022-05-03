Efforts to secure federal grant funding to expand I-44 in Springfield continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Efforts to find additional funding to expand Interstate 44 in Springfield continue.

For the second time in two years, the Missouri Department of Transportation is applying for the Infrastructure Rebuilding America Grant. Officials are hoping to obtain $65.7 million to put towards a portion of the project that will widen the interstate from four lanes to six lanes.

“I-44 is the number one freight corridor at the moment. There are about 1.3 billion tons of freight that go through I-44. As you can imagine, with the supply chain issues and our current state of logistics, getting freight where it needs to be it’s a very big consideration,” said Debbie Parks, grant administrator for Ozarks Transportation Organization.

She and other stakeholders have reworked the grant proposal to include a smaller portion of the interstate for funding consideration.

The city of Springfield is putting $2 million towards the project. That money will be spent on a box culvert built under the interstate extending the trail system from Doling Park to Fulbright Spring Park.

Martin Gugle, assistant public works director for Springfield, says the need for the trail extension has been apparent for some time. But it’s not a feasible project to do on its own.

“When you’re trying to put a piece of structure like this underneath an interstate, and that’s the only thing you’re doing, it’s very expensive, it’s disruptive to the traffic on the interstate. It’s not something you could do without a bigger project happening at the same time,” he explained.

Local leaders say they strive to put in the infrastructure needed to keep pace with the region’s steady growth.

“It’s even more important, from a transportation standpoint, to get ahead of that. You don’t ever want to get too far ahead of it, but you also don’t want to be playing catch up either,” said Gugle.

They say they will find a way to get the job done even if the federal grant proposal isn’t accepted.

“If it doesn’t come through, then it will be, slowly every year, chipping off a little bit as we go. It will take a lot longer to get there, but it is a priority,” said Parks.

The final version of the grant proposal will be submitted at the end of this month. A decision is expected by fall.

Construction on improvements could start by 2025.

