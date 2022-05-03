Advertisement

Missouri set to ban most abortions if Roe falls

(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
By Marina Silva
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/AP) - Missouri is slated to ban most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court undoes Roe v. Wade, as a draft opinion leaked late Monday suggests.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he will take immediate action to allow an abortion ban to take effect if the landmark ruling is overturned.

“If we’re successful and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I’m prepared to immediately issue the opinion that would protect the unborn in Missouri,” Schmitt said.

The GOP-led Legislature passed the abortion ban in 2019, hoping that the 1973 ruling would later be tossed out.

Under the 2019 law, abortions would only be allowed to save the mother’s life. Performing an illegal abortion would be a felony punishable by five to 15 years in prison.

Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, in a statement, said abortion is currently legal in Missouri and said patients should still show up for their appointments.

“No matter what, with our partners, we will fight for what little is left of abortion access in Missouri and push forward to expand in Illinois where abortion access is protected beyond Roe,” Rodríguez said.

